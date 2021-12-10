Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Cintas by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

Cintas stock opened at $449.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $452.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

