Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,167 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

