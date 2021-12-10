Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,637 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $201.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.73 and a 200 day moving average of $251.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.15 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,296 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,288. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

