Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

JPM opened at $160.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47. The company has a market capitalization of $474.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

