Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 53,902 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,902 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Carrier Global worth $231,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.99 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

