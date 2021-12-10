Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.02% of Trimble worth $417,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,585 shares of company stock worth $1,089,765. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

