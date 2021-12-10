Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.00% of Rockwell Automation worth $340,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,647,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.05 and its 200 day moving average is $307.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $1,161,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

