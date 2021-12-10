Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,433 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Digital Realty Trust worth $254,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $169.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,802,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.