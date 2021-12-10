Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $256,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.08.

NYSE PNC opened at $200.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $217.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

