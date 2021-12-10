Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Snap worth $311,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after acquiring an additional 582,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.32.

Snap stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,116,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,757,432.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

