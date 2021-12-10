Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.72% of Exact Sciences worth $446,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.39. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

