Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.32 Billion Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,194,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,285 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,323,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

JNJ opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $436.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

