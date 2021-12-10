Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $226.48 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cigna worth $226,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Cigna by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $211.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.26. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

