Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $241.81 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.78% of AvalonBay Communities worth $241,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,468,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 106.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $242.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.68. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

