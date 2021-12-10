Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $254.74 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $254,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

