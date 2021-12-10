Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $260.08 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824,431 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 7.39% of PagerDuty worth $260,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after buying an additional 834,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,393,000 after acquiring an additional 339,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after buying an additional 669,487 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

PagerDuty stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

