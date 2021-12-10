Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $320.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405,381 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $320,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

