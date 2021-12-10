Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $411.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194,828 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Lowe’s Companies worth $411,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $258.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $209.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $260.82. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

