Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $441.14 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,455,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595,693 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $441,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

BMY opened at $57.54 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

