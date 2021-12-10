Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.69% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $238,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.