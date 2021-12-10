Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.55% of Simon Property Group worth $234,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average of $138.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.