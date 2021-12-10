Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Progressive worth $241,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

PGR opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.03. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

