Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.35% of Twist Bioscience worth $229,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,424,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,800,000 after buying an additional 64,179 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,189,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after buying an additional 76,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $154,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,953 shares of company stock worth $15,044,735. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWST opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

