Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 115,250 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115,250 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of T-Mobile US worth $253,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

