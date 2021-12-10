Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 148,321 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 148,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Starbucks worth $389,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

