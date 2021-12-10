Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 225,833 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 225,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of ConocoPhillips worth $268,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $72.55 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

