Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,901 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of ServiceNow worth $374,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $642.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $661.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $604.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

