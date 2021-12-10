Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 372,370 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of U.S. Bancorp worth $244,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $70,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

