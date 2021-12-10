Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,668 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Equinix worth $435,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Equinix by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,100,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $798.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $795.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $809.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

