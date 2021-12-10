Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 626,614 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Micron Technology worth $233,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

