Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 122,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of American Express worth $373,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $104,997,731,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.