Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.34

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.34 and traded as high as $27.18. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 9,810 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 172,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.