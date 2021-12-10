Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 17.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. Summit Materials has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.