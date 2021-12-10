Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $987,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,174,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,747,294.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 646,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

