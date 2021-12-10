Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $987,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,174,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,747,294.
Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.13.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
