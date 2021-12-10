Sunnova Energy International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average volume of 993 call options.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 330,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $2,765,000.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock remained flat at $$32.00 on Friday. 16,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,994. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

