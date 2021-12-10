SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.12

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.12 and traded as low as C$8.17. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 222,870 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$903.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$249.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.