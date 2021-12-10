Super Zero Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and $1.36 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.62 or 0.08268576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00076715 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,542,421 coins and its circulating supply is 336,715,772 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.