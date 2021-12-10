SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $191,418.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004185 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $191,418.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.20 or 0.08225549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,375.62 or 0.99948646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,413,532 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

