SureRemit Price Tops $0.0026 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.30 million and $178.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.01 or 0.08254790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,570.84 or 1.00035104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002748 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

