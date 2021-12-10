Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $34,884,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 48.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 409,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

