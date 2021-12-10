sUSD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. sUSD has a market cap of $111.61 million and approximately $35.80 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.02 or 0.00206664 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 110,854,772 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

