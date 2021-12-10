SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $660.86 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $660.86 million and approximately $223.74 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00010817 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00209011 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,241,341 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

