Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 58,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEGD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.