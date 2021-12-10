Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.41

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.41 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.29). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 53,910 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.41. The company has a market cap of £40.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.