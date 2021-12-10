Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.53.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,553,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 53.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

