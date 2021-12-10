SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. SYNNEX has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $130.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.