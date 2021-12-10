Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $354.48 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $365.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 167,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 60,459 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

