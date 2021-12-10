Synopsys (SNPS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS):

12/2/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $415.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $347.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $402.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $335.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $365.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $354.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock worth $7,745,100. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,597,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

