Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 164.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $46.91 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

