Syscoin (SYS) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $417.69 million and $53.95 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00314451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 623,941,285 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

